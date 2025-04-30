Previous
Looking down by wakelys
Photo 710

Looking down

The stairwell at the golf club from the second floor.
For my get pushed challenge of looking down.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
194% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
@francoise I live this staircase at the local golf club. I was attending today for a photography group meeting.
April 30th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow fabulous capture… terrific pov …
April 30th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Wonder if next week you get look sideways??
Like how you've lined up the carpet and notice to be central
April 30th, 2025  
katy ace
Stunning perspective, Sue! I like the interplay of color and pattern in this one
April 30th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the spiral.
April 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact