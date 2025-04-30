Sign up
Previous
Photo 710
Looking down
The stairwell at the golf club from the second floor.
For my get pushed challenge of looking down.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
5
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
703
704
705
706
707
708
709
710
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
30th April 2025 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stairwell
,
get-pushed-665
Susan Wakely
ace
@francoise
I live this staircase at the local golf club. I was attending today for a photography group meeting.
April 30th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow fabulous capture… terrific pov …
April 30th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Wonder if next week you get look sideways??
Like how you've lined up the carpet and notice to be central
April 30th, 2025
katy
ace
Stunning perspective, Sue! I like the interplay of color and pattern in this one
April 30th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the spiral.
April 30th, 2025
Like how you've lined up the carpet and notice to be central