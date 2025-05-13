Previous
Tricksy and her friend by wakelys
Photo 712

Tricksy and her friend

See here
I was the recipient of the Tricksy badge. What is she trying to tell me?
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
There wasn't one that said 'Poser'!!
May 13th, 2025  
Barb ace
Fun photo!
May 13th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
LOL!
May 13th, 2025  
katy ace
Fantastic composition for this one! Great subject too!
May 13th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Ha ha, thought you might be!!
May 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact