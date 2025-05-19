Sign up
Photo 714
Supporting the men in our lives.
Proud to support the distinguished gentleman’s ride in aid of men’s health.
One for the mfpiac challenge.
19th May 2025
19th May 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2647
photos
144
followers
91
following
195% complete
Tags
scw25
,
mfpiac-139
,
dgr25
Diana
ace
A fabulous collage for a great cause.
May 25th, 2025
