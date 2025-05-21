Sign up
Previous
Photo 714
Guess who’s eating my bulbs
Pesky creature and the look of innocence.
A quick shot through the window.
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2642
photos
144
followers
91
following
707
708
709
710
711
712
713
714
Tags
squirrel
,
plant
,
pots
,
scw25
