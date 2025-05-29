Sign up
Photo 716
More bubble surface
I loved that with each bubble there where different colours and shapes.
29th May 2025
29th May 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
bubbles
collage
scw25
Mags
ace
So cool! This is a work of art!
May 29th, 2025
