Previous
Photo 717
A walk with a friend
Jackie and I decided to do our own photo walk rather than go on the Camera Club walk. I set a challenge to do a collage of our walk.
So here we are.
2nd June 2025
2nd Jun 25
0
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2657
photos
144
followers
91
following
196% complete
View this month »
Extra
2nd June 2025 9:46pm
sea
,
beach
,
people
,
hayling
,
scw25
