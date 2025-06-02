Previous
A walk with a friend by wakelys
Photo 717

A walk with a friend

Jackie and I decided to do our own photo walk rather than go on the Camera Club walk. I set a challenge to do a collage of our walk.
So here we are.
2nd June 2025 2nd Jun 25

Susan Wakely

