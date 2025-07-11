Previous
Pup waving by wakelys
Photo 718

Pup waving

I’m sure that the centre seal pup was not waving but I like to think that it was.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Susan Wakely

katy ace
He absolutely was waving to you and begging you to get closer for a better photo although this one is perfect as it is. What a fun collage.
July 11th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Terrific collage and presentation
July 11th, 2025  
JackieR ace
a fabulous representatin of our boat trip.
July 11th, 2025  
Chrissie ace
Wonderful collection of pics
July 11th, 2025  
Mags ace
Marvelous collage and captures.
July 11th, 2025  
