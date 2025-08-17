Previous
Zaftig lady by wakelys
Photo 719

Zaftig lady

Meaning having a full, rounded figure; plump (typically used of a woman)
Not the best shot but taken through the windscreen of the car. I couldn’t resist this one for this months pigword.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Susan Wakely

william wooderson ace
Nice stripey bum!! 😀
August 17th, 2025  
Beverley ace
William wrote my words too…
August 17th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Not a flattering view, but I now feel (slightly) less zaftig!!
August 17th, 2025  
