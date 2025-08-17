Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 719
Zaftig lady
Meaning having a full, rounded figure; plump (typically used of a woman)
Not the best shot but taken through the windscreen of the car. I couldn’t resist this one for this months pigword.
17th August 2025
17th Aug 25
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
719
Tags
cyclists
,
scenesoftheroad-78
,
pigword
,
scw25
william wooderson
ace
Nice stripey bum!! 😀
August 17th, 2025
Beverley
ace
William wrote my words too…
August 17th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Not a flattering view, but I now feel (slightly) less zaftig!!
August 17th, 2025
