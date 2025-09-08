Sign up
Previous
Photo 720
The eclipse
The lower three were from the beach at a time that I was about to give up waiting. Then my battery went flat and didn’t take a spare.
We we home within minutes, battery changed and me hanging out of the bedroom window.
8th September 2025
8th Sep 25
6
4
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Tags
moon
,
eclipse
,
scw25
Brian
ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼splendid collage
September 8th, 2025
Diana
ace
Perfectly captured and documented!
September 8th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A well documented collage of eclipse
September 8th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
You did well. We have no horizon here, too built up, so it was all over by the time the moon was visible.
September 8th, 2025
kali
ace
I was too lazy to get out of bed at 5am in the cold
September 8th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Well done and well recorded.
September 8th, 2025
