The eclipse by wakelys
The eclipse

The lower three were from the beach at a time that I was about to give up waiting. Then my battery went flat and didn’t take a spare.
We we home within minutes, battery changed and me hanging out of the bedroom window.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Susan Wakely

Brian ace
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼splendid collage
September 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
Perfectly captured and documented!
September 8th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A well documented collage of eclipse
September 8th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
You did well. We have no horizon here, too built up, so it was all over by the time the moon was visible.
September 8th, 2025  
kali ace
I was too lazy to get out of bed at 5am in the cold
September 8th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Well done and well recorded.
September 8th, 2025  
