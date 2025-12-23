Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 725
Annual visit
We try to squeeze at least one Christmas visit in.
Bottom right is a selfie with JakieR. Uppark house is a relatively small national trust property with a real sense of the family that used to live there.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2869
photos
139
followers
83
following
198% complete
View this month »
718
719
720
721
722
723
724
725
Latest from all albums
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
725
2144
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
Extra
Taken
23rd December 2025 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
nationaltrust
,
uppark
,
scw25
JackieR
ace
A gorgeous collage, I'd love to see that stained glass illuminated from behind
December 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Beautiful selfies ladies… & gorgeous collage
December 23rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Nice collage!
December 23rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close