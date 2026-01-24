Previous
Spot the birdie by wakelys
Spot the birdie

Spoilt for choice.
It was very windy so amazed that I captured anything.
24th January 2026

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
katy ace
A great variety of birds and each photo remarkable
January 24th, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great collage of photos
January 24th, 2026  
