Photo 727
Parking two abreast.
These empty cans were on the ground in a car park at a local junior school.
8th March 2026
8th Mar 26
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5.
2946
photos
136
followers
82
following
199% complete
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extra
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
8th March 2026 11:26am
Tags
car
,
park
,
cans
,
tins
,
scw26
,
curse-21
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
alcohol cans in a school car park - surely not lol
March 8th, 2026
