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A Risible accismus kine by wakelys
Photo 728

A Risible accismus kine

Risible means laughable
Accismus is pretending to be disinterested
Kine is a group of cows but applies in the singular.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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JackieR ace
Blooming genius!!!!!!? 😄
March 28th, 2026  
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