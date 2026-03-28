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Previous
Photo 728
A Risible accismus kine
Risible means laughable
Accismus is pretending to be disinterested
Kine is a group of cows but applies in the singular.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Susan Wakely
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@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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iPhone 15 Pro
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28th March 2026 4:46pm
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JackieR
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Blooming genius!!!!!!? 😄
March 28th, 2026
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