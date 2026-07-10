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A common occurrence by wakelys
Photo 732

A common occurrence

When driving through the New Forest.
We were on our pushbikes and watched local drivers bully their way past these beautiful New Forest ponies.
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Susan Wakely

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@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
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