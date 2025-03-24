Previous
black butte morning by wakuwaku
13 / 365

black butte morning

Black Butte is east of where I live. It's hard to get a shot without the electric poles so I cropped a bit. I really wanted to capture those clouds.
24th March 2025 24th Mar 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I.m new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact