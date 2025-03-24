Sign up
13 / 365
black butte morning
Black Butte is east of where I live. It's hard to get a shot without the electric poles so I cropped a bit. I really wanted to capture those clouds.
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I.m new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6a
Taken
24th March 2025 8:07am
Privacy
Public
Tags
mountain
,
clouds
,
landscape
,
sunrise
,
subtle
