Previous
paint south wall by wakuwaku
16 / 365

paint south wall

no shots I took today interested me when I looked at them later. My soul feels like this wall looks.
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I.m new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact