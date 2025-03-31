Previous
sidewalk skeletal leaf by wakuwaku
sidewalk skeletal leaf

I just liked how this looked on a cloudy afternoon walking around town with my dogs.
31st March 2025

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
