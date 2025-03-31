Sign up
Previous
20 / 365
sidewalk skeletal leaf
I just liked how this looked on a cloudy afternoon walking around town with my dogs.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
0
0
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
20
photos
4
followers
5
following
5% complete
View this month »
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6a
Taken
31st March 2025 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
