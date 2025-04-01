Sign up
21 / 365
Apple a day april 1st
Pink Lady Apple awaits sunset.
1st April 2025
1st Apr 25
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6a
Taken
1st April 2025 7:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
30-shots2025
eDorre
ace
Love this!
April 2nd, 2025
Colleen
Pretty. Clever concept.
April 2nd, 2025
