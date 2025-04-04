Previous
Apple a day. Apple in Juniper tree, snow by wakuwaku
Apple a day. Apple in Juniper tree, snow

Snow is like rain in spring in Wyoming. Yesterday I planted peas in the garden so the snow fall meant they got watered.
