Previous
apple a day apple poem by wakuwaku
25 / 365

apple a day apple poem

APPLE
At the center, a dark star
wrapped in white.
When you bite, listen
for the crunch of boots on snow,
snow that has ripened. Over it
stretches the red, starry sky.

Nan Fry
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact