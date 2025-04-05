Sign up
25 / 365
apple a day apple poem
APPLE
At the center, a dark star
wrapped in white.
When you bite, listen
for the crunch of boots on snow,
snow that has ripened. Over it
stretches the red, starry sky.
Nan Fry
5th April 2025
5th Apr 25
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
365
Taken
5th April 2025 10:43am
Public
New Faces
30-shots2025
