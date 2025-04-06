Previous
still life with apples by wakuwaku
26 / 365

still life with apples

First attempt at still life. Want to fool around with lighting and arrangement. What is possible with cell camera? We'll see.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact