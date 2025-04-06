Sign up
Previous
26 / 365
still life with apples
First attempt at still life. Want to fool around with lighting and arrangement. What is possible with cell camera? We'll see.
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
0
1
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6a
Taken
6th April 2025 7:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
30-shots2025
