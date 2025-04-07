Previous
ceci n'est pas une pomme by wakuwaku
27 / 365

ceci n'est pas une pomme

apple a day project
7th April 2025 7th Apr 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact