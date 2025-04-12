Previous
73 year-old bear apple bonnard by wakuwaku
32 / 365

73 year-old bear apple bonnard

12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact