Apple on Hot Seat by wakuwaku
Apple on Hot Seat

Don't blame me!
I don't know this Eve from Adam.
A talking serpent you say? Really?
It's all fake news I tell you. Did you ask the fig?
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
welcome to 365 - hope you enjoy it here with this great bunch of people
April 22nd, 2025  
