Previous
42 / 365
Apple on Hot Seat
Don't blame me!
I don't know this Eve from Adam.
A talking serpent you say? Really?
It's all fake news I tell you. Did you ask the fig?
22nd April 2025
22nd Apr 25
1
0
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
42
photos
11
followers
14
following
11% complete
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6a
Taken
22nd April 2025 9:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
30-shots2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
welcome to 365 - hope you enjoy it here with this great bunch of people
April 22nd, 2025
