48 / 365
crabapple
The word crab may come from the Celtic word for sour. Named this for its taste not its disposition.
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
0
365
Pixel 6a
28th April 2025 7:46pm
30-shots2025
