50 / 365
How do you like them apples??
Such a relief this is the last apple day. I wanted to give up on it so often!! I tend to start things with enthusiasm then get bored pretty fast and quit. So I feel good that I kept going and found new ways to see and depict an apple!
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6a
Taken
30th April 2025 3:53pm
30-shots2025
Colleen
It’s quirky. Love it! Well done for seeing it through. I’m the same, I start with great enthusiasm and then fizzle.
May 1st, 2025
