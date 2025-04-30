Previous
How do you like them apples?? by wakuwaku
How do you like them apples??

Such a relief this is the last apple day. I wanted to give up on it so often!! I tend to start things with enthusiasm then get bored pretty fast and quit. So I feel good that I kept going and found new ways to see and depict an apple!
30th April 2025

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
Colleen
It’s quirky. Love it! Well done for seeing it through. I’m the same, I start with great enthusiasm and then fizzle.
May 1st, 2025  
