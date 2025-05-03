Previous
door knocker by wakuwaku
52 / 365

door knocker

I missed yesterday and today I felt like I'd forgotten everything I learned last month! Where's my apple a day companion? I didn't realize it was a good luck charm.
3rd May 2025 3rd May 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
14% complete

