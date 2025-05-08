Sign up
Previous
56 / 365
Welcome Sign
Just past the armory
8th May 2025
8th May 25
1
1
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
56
photos
12
followers
13
following
Luis Ochoa
Hay búfalos en esos lugares? Son animales que me gustaría ver. Me gusta la vista del letrero enfrente de esa vastedad de cielo y tierra.
May 9th, 2025
