catmint in evening by wakuwaku
catmint in evening

The bees arrived today but sun too bright to capture them in photo.
9th May 2025 9th May 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
Babs ace
Love how you have filled the frame
May 10th, 2025  
