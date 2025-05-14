Previous
Betty by wakuwaku
62 / 365

Betty

In her stroller before the storm
14th May 2025 14th May 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
16% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
She is precious!
May 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact