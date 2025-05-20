Previous
Rocket Ride in Candy Jack Park by wakuwaku
68 / 365

Rocket Ride in Candy Jack Park

All you need to fly to the moon.
20th May 2025 20th May 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
18% complete

eDorre ace
So true. Zoom zoom!
May 21st, 2025  
