69 / 365
Old Building on Warren Street West of the River
Since I started taking photos I've noticed so many old and abandoned buildings around my town. I think this one was part of a dairy. Need to start researching!
21st May 2025
21st May 25
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
eDorre
ace
Like your composition. Neat textures
May 22nd, 2025
