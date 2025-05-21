Previous
Old Building on Warren Street West of the River by wakuwaku
69 / 365

Old Building on Warren Street West of the River

Since I started taking photos I've noticed so many old and abandoned buildings around my town. I think this one was part of a dairy. Need to start researching!
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

eDorre ace
Like your composition. Neat textures
May 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact