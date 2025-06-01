Sign up
Previous
80 / 365
The allium today
Today was in the nineties so I didn't get out to the garden until early evening. I was surprised to find this! Can't wait to see what it looks like tomorrow!
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
2
0
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6a
Taken
1st June 2025 7:02pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
How fun! I'm excited for tomorrow
June 2nd, 2025
Babs
ace
How exciting, just about to burst open
June 2nd, 2025
