The allium today by wakuwaku
80 / 365

The allium today

Today was in the nineties so I didn't get out to the garden until early evening. I was surprised to find this! Can't wait to see what it looks like tomorrow!
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
eDorre ace
How fun! I'm excited for tomorrow
June 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
How exciting, just about to burst open
June 2nd, 2025  
