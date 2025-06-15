Previous
Almost missed this by wakuwaku
Almost missed this

15th June 2025 15th Jun 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
Dorothy ace
Very elegant.
June 16th, 2025  
