Fooled around with editing by wakuwaku
98 / 365

Fooled around with editing

Not feeling well today so---
21st June 2025 21st Jun 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
26% complete

Babs ace
Lovely patterns and textures. Hope you feel better soon
June 22nd, 2025  
Diane ace
This is cool, though, with nice lines, color and textures. Hope you feel better soon.
June 22nd, 2025  
