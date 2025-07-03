Sign up
107 / 365
poppy
I missed some days taking photos. We had a lightning strike leading to wild fires very close to my home. Nobody got hurt and nobody lost their home but it was tense for a few days. I enjoyed my garden this evening and started to calm down.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
eDorre
ace
Glad you are safe. This is pretty
July 4th, 2025
Diana
ace
That must have been quite scary, glad nothing happened. A beautiful close up of this lovely poppy seed pod.
July 4th, 2025
