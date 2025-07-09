Previous
butterfly enjoying catnip by wakuwaku
109 / 365

butterfly enjoying catnip

Dozens of these butterflies came to the flowering catnip by my door today. It was high of 104 F.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
29% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact