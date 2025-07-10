Sign up
Sunrise from home
Glad I got up early before the temperature got into the 100s [40s]
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
beautiful sunrise!
July 11th, 2025
