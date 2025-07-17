Previous
Clouds by wakuwaku
115 / 365

Clouds

17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
31% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
Nice shot. Where is this!
July 18th, 2025  
Lisa V.
@eudora It's outside my door. I live in the Big Horn Basin of Wyoming, USA What followed was a long dry thunderstorm. Then hours later, much needed rain.
July 18th, 2025  
eDorre ace
Wonderful cloudscape and colors
July 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact