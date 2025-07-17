Sign up
Previous
115 / 365
Clouds
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
3
1
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
115
photos
19
followers
16
following
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6a
Taken
15th July 2025 4:51pm
Diane
ace
Nice shot. Where is this!
July 18th, 2025
Lisa V.
@eudora
It's outside my door. I live in the Big Horn Basin of Wyoming, USA What followed was a long dry thunderstorm. Then hours later, much needed rain.
July 18th, 2025
eDorre
ace
Wonderful cloudscape and colors
July 18th, 2025
