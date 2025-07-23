Previous
fluffy bum by wakuwaku
fluffy bum

I did google image search: The insect in the image is a nymph of the Passionvine Hopper (Scolypopa australis), often informally known as a "fluffy bum" due to its distinctive fluffy tail-like appendages. Who knew? It's enjoying the hollyhock leaves,
Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
