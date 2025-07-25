Sign up
On the way to an unfurled zinnia!
Zinnias are my favorite flowers. Today is my birthday so that's why they are starting to bloom, right? I have grown zinnias since I was a child....a long, long time ago.
25th July 2025
25th Jul 25
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6a
Taken
25th July 2025 8:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
