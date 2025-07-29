Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
125 / 365
turkey
I was about to go out the door with the puppy when I saw 14 wild turkeys enjoying the door yard. Several were having dust baths.
29th July 2025
29th Jul 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
125
photos
21
followers
16
following
34% complete
View this month »
118
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6a
Taken
29th July 2025 2:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Shirley
ace
A nice capture
July 30th, 2025
Diana
ace
What an amazing sight and capture, I bet the puppy would chase them away in no time ;-)
July 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close