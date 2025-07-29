Previous
turkey

I was about to go out the door with the puppy when I saw 14 wild turkeys enjoying the door yard. Several were having dust baths.
Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
Shirley ace
A nice capture
July 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
What an amazing sight and capture, I bet the puppy would chase them away in no time ;-)
July 30th, 2025  
