Previous
126 / 365
4 O'clocks and dill
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
1
0
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
126
photos
21
followers
16
following
119
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
1
1
365
Pixel 6a
25th July 2025 8:19pm
Diana
ace
Wonderful focus on the dill! Four o'clocks are new to me, pretty colour.
July 31st, 2025
