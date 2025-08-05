Sign up
130 / 365
Hollyhocks in August
I shake the seeds where I want them to grow, but they always grow where they want to grow.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
4
1
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
130
photos
21
followers
17
following
130
Views
4
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6a
Taken
1st August 2025 8:12pm
Diana
ace
How gorgeous they look, you captured them so beautifully! I love the shapes, textures, patterns and tones.
August 6th, 2025
ByBri
Is'nt that always the case, love the shape's and textures in your shot..
August 6th, 2025
Babs
ace
Typical of flowers isn't it, they always turn up where they want to.
August 6th, 2025
Shirley
ace
A nice detailed image
August 6th, 2025
