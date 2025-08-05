Previous
Hollyhocks in August by wakuwaku
130 / 365

Hollyhocks in August

I shake the seeds where I want them to grow, but they always grow where they want to grow.
5th August 2025 5th Aug 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
Diana ace
How gorgeous they look, you captured them so beautifully! I love the shapes, textures, patterns and tones.
August 6th, 2025  
ByBri
Is'nt that always the case, love the shape's and textures in your shot..
August 6th, 2025  
Babs ace
Typical of flowers isn't it, they always turn up where they want to.
August 6th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A nice detailed image
August 6th, 2025  
