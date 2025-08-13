Sign up
Previous
133 / 365
Shelf over kitchen table
Another hot day stuck inside.
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
2
0
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
133
photos
22
followers
17
following
36% complete
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6a
Taken
13th August 2025 11:35pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Diana
ace
What a great selection, have you or are you going to read them?
August 14th, 2025
Lisa V.
@ludwigsdiana
All been read at some point but I don't know why I piled them up this way. I feel like they've been there forever. Maybe it was a series of 'let me clear this book off the table' and now it's a fixture!
August 14th, 2025
