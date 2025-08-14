Previous
It's that time again by wakuwaku
134 / 365

It's that time again

Another day trapped inside by heat and wildfire smoke.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
36% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Bummer!
August 15th, 2025  
Diana ace
How awful, at least you have something to keep you occupied for a while ;-)
August 15th, 2025  
Babs ace
We were trapped inside because of the cold, rain and thunder and you are trapped inside because of the heat and wildfires. There should be a happy medium shouldn't there.
August 15th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
stay safe
August 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact