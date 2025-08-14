Sign up
Previous
134 / 365
It's that time again
Another day trapped inside by heat and wildfire smoke.
14th August 2025
14th Aug 25
4
0
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
Dorothy
ace
Bummer!
August 15th, 2025
Diana
ace
How awful, at least you have something to keep you occupied for a while ;-)
August 15th, 2025
Babs
ace
We were trapped inside because of the cold, rain and thunder and you are trapped inside because of the heat and wildfires. There should be a happy medium shouldn't there.
August 15th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
stay safe
August 15th, 2025
