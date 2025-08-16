Sign up
136 / 365
Wildfire moving south
The wildfire is still growing. About 400 firefighters have arrived from all over to try to contain the fire. We are a county with 12 volunteer firefighters so we need all the help we can get. I took this photo from my yard.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
Lisa V.
@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6a
Taken
16th August 2025 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
All good thoughts
August 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
Such a sad sight, I hope they get it under control.
August 17th, 2025
