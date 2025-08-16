Previous
Wildfire moving south by wakuwaku
136 / 365

Wildfire moving south

The wildfire is still growing. About 400 firefighters have arrived from all over to try to contain the fire. We are a county with 12 volunteer firefighters so we need all the help we can get. I took this photo from my yard.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
All good thoughts
August 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
Such a sad sight, I hope they get it under control.
August 17th, 2025  
