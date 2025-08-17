Previous
Bee's eye view by wakuwaku
Bee's eye view

I couldn't focus at the center in the way I wanted to. Cell phone camera and early morning sun. Anyway. The fire is up to 83,000 acres and zero containment. Trying to distract myself with flowers. It's so smokey. And scary.
17th August 2025

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
