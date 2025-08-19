Previous
pyrocumulus cloud by wakuwaku
138 / 365

pyrocumulus cloud

Fire now covers 110,000 acres. We are officially a disaster zone. Today was 104 degrees. 40 celsius I believe. A canicule. And a cauchemare.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
37% complete

Photo Details

So very sorry. Lovely texturers
August 20th, 2025  
