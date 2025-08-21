Previous
smoke and clouds by wakuwaku
139 / 365

smoke and clouds

Fire still burning, 126,000 acres with 31% containment.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Lisa V.

@wakuwaku
I'm new at taking photos. Using my cell phone. Having fun!
38% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact